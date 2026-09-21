A 20-member team from the Machallekide Gym has climbed two peaks in the Italian Alps, raising the flag of the Little Heroes children’s cancer charity at an altitude of almost 4,300 metres.

The group completed climbs of Balmenhorn and Vincent Pyramid, carrying the charity’s flag in support of children undergoing treatment for cancer.

According to the Little Heroes foundation, the expedition involved a demanding ascent across glaciers and in difficult weather conditions.

The team was led by fitness trainer George️ Machallekides, while photographer Bora Markovic accompanied the expedition to document the climb.

“Up there, at Balmenhorn, in front of the imposing statue of Jesus Christ, we felt even more strongly the importance of hope, strength and freedom,” Machallekides said.

He said the group dedicated those values to children fighting cancer before raising the Little Heroes flag at the summit.

The flag had been presented to the team by the foundation’s president Betty Antoniadou before their departure for Italy.

The foundation thanked Machallekides and the other members of the team for the initiative, as well as George Fotiou for accompanying the expedition and Markovic for documenting the climb.

Established in 2017 and licensed in 2021, Little Heroes is a charitable foundation in Cyprus that provides financial support to families with children battling cancer.