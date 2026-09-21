Flights at several British airports were delayed on Monday due to an air traffic control failure, Britain’s NATS air traffic control provider said, less than two weeks after a separate issue halted flights across the country.

Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports were experiencing delays, which NATS said was related to an issue at its Prestwick centre in Scotland.

“Airports south of Manchester are broadly unaffected, however flights heading north and flights departing Scottish airports are currently subject to some delay,” NATS said in a statement.

NATS said Monday’s delays were “unrelated to the issue two weeks ago”, when around 2,000 flights were cancelled due to a software defect.