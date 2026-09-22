Following the impressive results from the first months of 2026, “Project Zero” expands into the new school year and extends to universities.

Remaining faithful to its long-standing commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, Lidl Cyprus announces the continuation of its strategic cooperation with the AKTI Project and Research Centre within the framework of the “Project Zero” programme. With the start of the 2026-2027 academic year, the two organisations are planning a new cycle of educational activities that place emphasis on the cultivation of environmental awareness in the new generation.

Key Impact & Results

The “Project Zero” programme has been successfully running since 2021 and has already managed to raise awareness among 62,355 children throughout Cyprus, while contributing to the removal of 18.6 tonnes of waste from the country’s shores.

For the current financial year and specifically for the period March–July 2026, the programme continues to have a measurable and meaningful impact on local communities and the student community:

6,756 students were trained and informed, of which 1,467 participated in hands-on cleanup activities all over Cyprus.

were trained and informed, of which 1,467 participated in hands-on cleanup activities all over Cyprus. 2.6 tonnes of waste were removed from the coasts and seabed of Cyprus.

The actions of the period March July 2026 included:

Educational Visits & Awareness: 33 visits were made to schools across Cyprus, informing students about the source and effects of marine pollution as well as solutions.

33 visits were made to schools across Cyprus, informing students about the source and effects of marine pollution as well as solutions. Sustainable Actions & Cleanups: 17 beach cleanups were organised with the participation of students from 17 schools, as well as 1 underwater cleanup in Limassol with the help of 18 volunteer divers.

17 beach cleanups were organised with the participation of students from 17 schools, as well as 1 underwater cleanup in Limassol with the help of 18 volunteer divers. Actions with Summer Schools: 25 actions were implemented with the participation and training of students.

It is worth noting that 13 of the programme’s actions were officially included in the European campaign “European Maritime Day – In My Country 2026” of the European Commission, promoting the initiatives of Cyprus at a pan-European level.

Next Stop: Expansion into Higher Education

By developing the educational footprint of the programme, the collaboration between Lidl Cyprus and the AKTI Project and Research Centre is now moving to the next stage, expanding its actions to Higher Education. As part of this expansion, four participatory workshops specifically tailored for university students will be hosted at leading educational institutions.

Through experiential experiments, laboratory observation of microplastics and participatory decision-making processes, students will record scientific data and formulate their own proposals and policies to deal with plastic pollution, which will be publicly presented by the AKTI Project and Research Centre. Looking ahead to the new academic year 2026-2027, Lidl Cyprus and the AKTI Project and Research Centre confirm their commitment to continue investing in environmental education, offering the new generation the tools and knowledge for a future without plastics.