The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) will bring together officials and business leaders in Nicosia on November 6 for its annual conference, focusing on transatlantic cooperation, energy security and emerging strategic corridors.

The conference, titled “Strategic Corridors & Alliances: Shaping the Future of Transatlantic Cooperation”, will take place at The Landmark Nicosia.

The event will gather senior government officials, diplomats and experts from Cyprus, Europe, the United States and the wider Eastern Mediterranean.

AmCham Cyprus said the conference was being held against a backdrop of geopolitical shifts, changing supply chains and energy security challenges.

The discussions will examine how strategic partnerships can strengthen connectivity and economic resilience across the transatlantic and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

A key focus will be EU-US strategic cooperation in areas including energy, technology, defence and economic resilience.

The conference will also examine transatlantic energy partnerships and regional energy security alongside Europe’s global connectivity.

Investment, innovation and economic competitiveness will form another central part of the event’s programme.

Cyprus’s role as a bridge between Europe, the US and the Middle East will be examined alongside regional cooperation efforts.

AmCham Cyprus said the EU-US relationship remained important to global stability, economic prosperity and democratic values.

The chamber highlighted Cyprus’s potential role as a regional hub for dialogue, investment, trade, energy and innovation.

Organisers said the conference was intended to provide a platform for developing partnerships and practical solutions for greater transatlantic cooperation.

The event will consider how strategic corridors and alliances could contribute to a more connected and secure economic environment.

AmCham Cyprus expected the conference to attract distinguished speakers for discussions spanning business, investment, energy and regional policy.