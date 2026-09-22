When Bryson DeChambeau wrote “I’m coming home” in a social media post teasing an announcement, he meant it literally.

The LIV Golf star on Monday revealed “Bryson’s Backyard Games,” a new competition series on his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau will have 10 golfers, including YouTube golf celebrities Grant Horvat and George and Wesley Bryan, compete in a series of one-hole matches. The last contestant standing will face DeChambeau in a three-hole match for a $100,000 prize — and DeChambeau said that if he wins, he will give it away to one social media follower.

The site for this competition: none other than DeChambeau’s own backyard, where he has a series of green complexes that will lend themselves to a variety of routings.

None of this, of course, clarifies DeChambeau’s professional future in 2027. Many wondered whether the two-time major champion meant the PGA Tour when he wrote that he was “coming home.”

LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said it would stop funding the league after the 2026 season. The so-called “LIV Golf 2.0” plan requires a majority of its top stars to sign on for its restructuring to work.

The league has an agreement in place with BC Partners Advisors for restructuring support. However, the agreement includes a condition that at least 50% of players with financial claims against the league must agree to participate in LIV 2.0 within 35 days of the bankruptcy filing. That group must also represent at least two-thirds of the total dollar amount of player claims.

While other star players like Jon Rahm of Spain and Joaquin Niemann of Chile have been noncommittal, at least publicly, DeChambeau is reported to be “all in” on LIV 2.0.