A wanted man was arrested in Limassol on Wednesday morning after he tried to avoid being arrested and during a car chase crashed into a patrol car following warning gunshots.

The police said officers noticed a vehicle at 5.30am in Zakaki near the new port and identified the driver as a person wanted for domestic violence.

In their effort to cut off the car, the 34-year-old man accelerated and crashed into the patrol car, hitting a police officer in the process.

The police said warning gunshots were fired to facilitate his arrest.

The man was arrested and will be taken before the Limassol district court on Wednesday for a remand order.