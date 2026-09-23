XM Group backs Paralympian's un-aided open-water record bid to fundraise for PASYKAF

Living legend of Paralympic sport Charalampos Taiganidis battled hard in the waters off Cyprus in adverse weather conditions, with winds reaching up to 7 Beaufort, to prove that determination and perseverance can overcome every limit when the effort is made for a noble cause. Unfortunately, the endeavour was brought to an end for the safety of the Greek Paralympian, who has a visual impairment, and the crews on the support vessels accompanying him.

XM Group was a sponsor of Taiganidis’ attempt to break the world record for the longest continuous, unaided open-water swim, without a wetsuit, external support or contact with the accompanying vessels. Covering 151 kilometres from Coral Bay in Paphos to Oroklini in Larnaca with “200,000 strokes”, Taiganidis’ goal was to raise funds for the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF), which has been providing services to patients and their families for 40 years.

Taiganidis’ attempt began at 10pm on Wednesday, September 16, under the supervision of the World Open Water Swimming Association and with the support of the Cyprus Association of Reserve Frogmen, which was responsible for the operational coordination and guided the athlete at sea. The entire mission was carried out under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice and Public Order of the Republic of Cyprus and the Hellenic Paralympic Committee.

For two days, the Greek Paralympian battled the wind and waves and did not want to abandon his attempt until it was deemed necessary to do so for safety reasons and the teams accompanying him convinced him that he had to stop. The athlete was taken to hospital for medical examinations and recovery. He expressed his disappointment at not completing the attempt, but said that he would repeat the endeavour and set a new world record next time.

XM Group proudly supported Charalampos Taiganidis’ effort as part of its longstanding commitment to supporting initiatives that promote perseverance, resilience and the pursuit of excellence beyond established limits. Taiganidis, one of the leading swimmers in the Greek Paralympic movement, has won a total of four gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008) and London (2012), as well as numerous other international distinctions.

XM Group Events and Corporate Social Responsibility Director Constantina Stylianou congratulated Taiganidis on the perseverance, strength of spirit and dedication he demonstrated in pursuit of such an important cause. Stylianou said that it was an honour for XM Group to support an athlete who has dedicated his life to reaching new heights and who serves as a source of inspiration through the strength, discipline, perseverance and integrity that distinguish him – values that XM Group consistently upholds.

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