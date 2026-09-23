Mastercard's 'Around the Table' culinary initiative returns for second consecutive year

Following the warm reception given to the first edition, Mastercard’s “Around the Table” returns to Cyprus for a second consecutive year, inviting Mastercard cardholders to discover and enjoy yet another series of priceless culinary experiences.

Over September 28-October 18, 2026, 30 selected restaurants in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and the Free District of Famagusta will be offering specially-curated menus at the special prices of €25, €45 and €65 per person, available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders.

With “Around the Table”, Mastercard has created the largest culinary initiative in Cyprus, bringing together some of the island’s leading restaurants, offering dishes from both international and local cuisines. The participating restaurants will present their own signature menus, designed exclusively for the initiative, with each one reflecting the unique character and culinary identity of the respective restaurant, combining creativity, quality and genuine hospitality to offer guests a priceless culinary experience.

Bookings are made exclusively via the aroundthetable.cy platform, where Mastercard cardholders can discover the participating restaurants and their menus, and find out more about the initiative.

“We are delighted that ‘Around the Table’ is returning to Cyprus for the second year running, following the excellent response to the first event. At Mastercard, we believe that some of the most precious moments are created when people come together, share experiences and bond over a meal,” said Matina Tzortzi, Head of Communications & Marketing at Mastercard for Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

“Through our partnership with selected restaurants across Cyprus, we continue to bring Mastercard cardholders closer to the things they love, offering them unique, priceless experiences whilst, at the same time, showcasing the richness, creativity and diversity of the island’s contemporary culinary scene.”

“Around the Table” is brought to you by Mastercard, whilst the initiative was developed and is organised by Toposophy, which continues to showcase Cyprus as a contemporary gastronomic destination through experiences that bring together people, flavours and cultures.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is a technology company that strengthens economies and empowers people in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Working with its clients, it helps build sustainable economies where everyone can prosper. It offers a wide range of digital payment solutions, ensuring transactions that are secure, simple, smart and easily accessible. The technology and innovation it employs, together with the partnerships and network it has developed, offer a unique range of products and services that help people, businesses and governments to maximise their potential.