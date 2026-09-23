The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has moved closer to tightening safety requirements for ships using methanol and ethanol as fuel, after completing a major revision of its interim guidance while continuing work on other low-flashpoint fuels.

The work was carried out during the 12th session of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 12), held in London from September 14 to 18, with alternative fuels taking a prominent place in the discussions.

INTERTANKO, which participated in the session’s Working Group 1, said the talks focused on further developing the safety framework governing alternative fuels as shipping increasingly looks beyond conventional oil-based propulsion.

The IMO confirmed at the close of the meeting that the sub-committee had finalised the revision of its Interim Guidelines for the Safety of Ships Using Methyl/Ethyl Alcohol as Fuel, known as MSC.1/Circ.1621.

The revised text will now go before the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee, with MSC 113 in June 2027 expected to consider it for approval. Until then, the changes remain draft revisions rather than new mandatory rules, according to Lloyd’s Register.

The changes are extensive. Lloyd’s Register said the revised framework introduces more specific requirements covering toxicity, bunkering, fire safety, operations and the protection of personnel, drawing on experience gained since the existing guidelines were introduced.

That is particularly significant for methanol, where safety considerations go beyond the fire risks associated with conventional marine fuels and extend to the consequences of exposure for crew.

DNV said the revision covers all sections of the existing guidelines and gives designers greater flexibility over the positioning of fuel tanks and arrangements for dealing with leakage. It also introduces a new approach to the ventilation of fuel spaces and expands the provisions covering bunkering stations and fire-extinguishing systems.

The guidance on bunkering operations and personal protective equipment has also been strengthened, placing more emphasis on how crews handle the fuel in practice rather than dealing only with ship design.

The regulatory work comes as methanol moves further into the commercial shipping market, increasing the pressure for safety requirements that can be applied consistently across ship design, construction and operation.

However, methanol was only part of the discussion.

CCC 12 also continued work on separate interim guidelines for ships using low-flashpoint oil fuels, defined in the current work as fuels with a flashpoint of between 52°C and 60°C.

Progress on those rules was slower. Lloyd’s Register said their completion has been delayed by a year, with a correspondence group now expected to continue working on the provisions before they return to CCC 13 in 2027.

During the discussions, delegates decided not to pursue detailed rules built around a “temperature-controlled engine room” concept. Instead, DNV said the work will focus on a safety approach more closely aligned with existing provisions under the International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels, or IGF Code, although with simplified safety barriers.

Work on another emerging technology, fuel-cell power installations, will also continue outside the formal session. The proposed revision of the IMO’s interim fuel-cell guidelines was not examined in detail because of time constraints and has been referred to a correspondence group ahead of CCC 13, according to Bureau Veritas.

At the same meeting, the IMO began developing safety guidelines for ships fitted with onboard carbon capture and storage systems, with the framework intended to remain technology-neutral while allowing separate requirements to be developed for individual systems.

For shipowners, yards and equipment manufacturers, the decisions give a clearer idea of the safety requirements likely to accompany shipping’s shift towards new fuels.

The immediate next step, however, is the methanol and ethanol framework. With the revision now completed at sub-committee level, attention moves to MSC 113 in June 2027, when the Maritime Safety Committee is expected to decide whether to approve the updated interim guidelines.