Organic farming now accounts for 8.6 per cent of cultivated land in Cyprus, exceeding the national target of 7.5 per cent set for 2027, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said on Wednesday.

Speaking during an information campaign in Nicosia, Senekis said about 1,500 producers are currently involved in organic farming.

He said the European Organic Production Day was an opportunity to help consumers better understand and trust organic products.

The ministry is allocating €22 million through the 2023 to 2027 Common Agricultural Policy plan to support the sector.

Senekis said consumer choices would be key to expanding the market for Cypriot organic products.