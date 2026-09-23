President Nikos Christodoulides will be addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday at 7.30pm Cyprus time, with a speech expected to focus on efforts to resume negotiations for a solution of the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides will be meeting with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday. On Tuesday he met with Guterres’ envoy Maria Angela Holguin, who assured the UN was continuing efforts on the Cyprus problem.

The president will also be speaking at the summit on climate change on Wednesday, and in the early hours of Thursday (Cyprus time) he will be meeting with ExxonMobil vice president and head of global exploration John Ardill.

Christodoulides has already met with Chevron’s Base Assets and Emerging Countries chairman Javier la Rosa in New York on the sidelines of the assembly.