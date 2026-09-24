Prospects for further strengthening defence cooperation between Cyprus and Romania were discussed on Thursday during a meeting between Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and Romania’s Charge d’Affaires in Cyprus, Dr Lavinia Ochea.

According to Palmas’ post on X, the meeting included an exchange of views on current developments and challenges in the security sector, as well as issues of common interest.

Particular emphasis was placed on prospects for further strengthening defence cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and Romania.