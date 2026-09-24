One in three people in Cyprus is at risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, while one in five could die prematurely from the condition, according to figures presented on Thursday.

The figures were released as the Cyprus Society of Cardiology launched a nationwide awareness campaign ahead of World Heart Day on September 29.

Dr Ira Heracleous, chairwoman of the national committee for the management of cardiovascular diseases, said heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Cyprus and a major cause of illness.

One in 10 people in Cyprus is currently living with heart disease, while diseases of the circulatory system account for around a third of all deaths, she said.

Worldwide, cardiovascular diseases cause more than 19.8 million deaths each year, a figure which could exceed 23 million by 2030 unless prevention efforts are strengthened.

Cyprus Society of Cardiology chairman Dr Evagoras Economides said efforts should focus on recognising symptoms and seeking medical attention quickly, adopting healthier lifestyles and ensuring coordinated action by the state.

Prevention measures include regular exercise, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight and quitting smoking, as well as monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Cyprus Medical Association chairman Dr Petros Agathangelou also called for consistent implementation of the national strategy for cardiovascular diseases, including equal access to prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.

The awareness campaign, under the slogan “Don’t miss the pulse of life. Live to its rhythm”, will include information from cardiologists and activities across Cyprus.

Several buildings and landmarks will be illuminated red on September 29 to mark World Heart Day, including Nicosia’s old town hall and the Thalassa municipal museum in Ayia Napa.