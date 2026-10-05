Cyprus had one of the lowest shares of teachers aged under 30 in the EU in 2024, according to Eurostat data.

Only 3.1 per cent of teachers in Cyprus were under 30, ahead of Portugal at 3.3 per cent and Poland at 4 per cent.

Across the EU, 5.3 million teachers worked in primary and secondary schools in 2024, an increase of 36,500 from the previous year.

Women made up the majority, accounting for 72.9 per cent of the teaching workforce, compared with 27.1 per cent men.

The EU teaching workforce is also ageing, with 40.4 per cent of teachers aged 50 or over, while only 8 per cent were under 30.

Lithuania had the highest share of teachers aged 50 or over at 58.4 per cent, followed by Portugal, Italy, Latvia and Estonia.

Luxembourg had the highest share of teachers under 30, at 15.3 per cent, followed by Denmark, Belgium and Austria.