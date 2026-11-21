The Edit Gallery in Limassol welcomes a new solo exhibition this month, featuring the work of Elena Adamou. The artist’s exhibition it titled ΔS ≥ 0 which draws on the second law of thermodynamics, helping explain why physical changes tend to unfold in one direction.

From November 27, the gallery space will feature Adamou’s embroidery works and objects, as the exhibition looks at what a clock leaves out. Adamou explores how we experience the passage of time through the rhythms of the body, the repetition of everyday gestures and the gradual changes in the things around us.

Taking on the idea of the second law of thermodynamics, the artist asks a more personal question about the passing of time and how humans remember what has changed by remembering how things were and how those memories shape how the present is experienced.

In her embroidered artwork Time-Counters, Adamou makes that passage visible. As the stitches accumulate, they record the rhythm of her hand. What first appears as a pattern can also be read as a record of the time she spent making it. By repeating a gesture practised by generations of women, Adamou brings a longer history of women’s labour into each work alongside the hours of her own.

ΔS ≥ 0

Solo exhibition by Elena Adamou. November 27-January 9. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Wednesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Monday – Tuesday: by appointment. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com