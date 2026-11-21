Leeds United claimed their first league victory at Stamford Bridge since December 1999, thrashing Chelsea 4-1 in a thrilling afternoon of Premier League action.

Although Emmanuel Emegha fired the hosts ahead after 25 minutes, Noah Okafor levelled almost immediately. After the break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a 53rd-minute penalty before Okafor struck again five minutes later. Brenden Aaronson added a fourth in stoppage time to seal an emphatic comeback.

Elsewhere in the 3pm UK kick-offs, Bournemouth continued their impressive form by cruising past Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium. First-half goals from Evanilson and Justin Kluivert secured the Cherries a fifth consecutive top-flight win.

In north London, Tottenham Hotspur earned a comfortable 2-0 home triumph over Ipswich Town, with Luca Williams-Barnett opening the scoring. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank suffered a defeat in his debut as Crystal Palace manager, as his side fell 3-2 away to Coventry City despite twice equalising through Yeremy Pino and Jørgen Strand Larsen.

Finally, Aston Villa and Sunderland were forced to settle for a point apiece following a goalless stalemate at Villa Park.