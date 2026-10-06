CISCO Ltd retained its position as the leading member of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) in September, accounting for nearly a third of share trading as the exchange recorded €14.51 million in total share transactions during the month.

The CSE Council published the official market share figures on Tuesday, covering both September trading and the cumulative performance of member firms from January 1 to September 30.

CISCO accounted for 32.02 per cent of September trading when pre-agreed package transactions were included, with total turnover of €4.65 million.

Excluding package deals, CISCO still led the monthly rankings with €4.26 million in transactions and a 31.00 per cent market share.

Mega Equity Financial Services Ltd ranked second in September, recording €3.39 million in transactions and a market share of 23.38 per cent including package deals.

Its market share rose to 24.70 per cent when pre-agreed transactions were excluded.

Atlantic Securities Ltd took third place with €1.92 million in total trade value, giving it a 13.23 per cent share of the market including package transactions.

Euroxx Securities SA ranked fourth with €1.19 million in trades, representing 8.21 per cent of the total market including package deals.

Argus Stockbrokers Ltd and Eurobank EFG Equities Investment Firm SA followed in fifth and sixth places, with market shares of 6.44 per cent and 6.25 per cent respectively.

Pre-agreed package transactions amounted to €780,200 in September, with CISCO and Atlantic Securities each accounting for €390,100.

The figures also showed that CISCO maintained its leading position over the first nine months of 2026.

Total share transaction value across the CSE reached €178.49 million between January 1 and September 30, with CISCO accounting for €54.12 million.

This gave CISCO a 30.32 per cent share of the market when package transactions were included.

Excluding such transactions, CISCO’s market share increased to 33.93 per cent, with an average daily transaction value of €198,241.

Mega Equity remained second in the year-to-date rankings, recording €39.40 million in transactions and a 22.07 per cent market share including package deals.

Its share stood at 24.34 per cent when pre-agreed transactions were excluded.

Argus Stockbrokers ranked third for the first nine months, with its position significantly boosted by €12.42 million in pre-agreed package transactions, the highest figure among exchange members.

The package deals lifted Argus’ cumulative turnover to €22.97 million and gave it a 12.87 per cent market share including packages.

Without package transactions, Argus’ market share was 6.99 per cent.

Eurobank EFG Equities Investment Firm SA and Atlantic Securities completed the top five positions for the January to September period, with market shares of 9.88 per cent and 9.60 per cent respectively when package transactions were included.

Prochoice Chrimatistiaki Ltd ranked sixth overall, recording €11.02 million in transactions and a 6.17 per cent market share including package deals.

Alpha Finance Brokerage and Investment Services SA recorded €8.72 million in trading value during the first nine months, representing 4.88 per cent of the total market.

Across all CSE members, pre-agreed package transactions reached €27.47 million during the January to September period.

The CSE Council clarified that bond transaction values were excluded from all percentage market share calculations in the published statistics.