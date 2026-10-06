Significant differences in access to living donor kidney transplantation across Europe are highlighted in a new publication led by assistant professor Andreas Kousios of the European University’s (EUC) school of medicine.

The paper, published in Transplant International, also identifies priorities for improving equity in transplantation.

The pan-European study brought together experts from across Europe to examine differences in living donor transplantation, including inequalities related to geography, socioeconomic status and ethnicity, as well as variation in donor assessment, informed consent, long-term follow-up and access to kidney exchange programmes.

“More than 500,000 people across Europe require dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive, yet access to living donor transplantation varies considerably depending on where patients live. The research highlights the need to ensure that more patients have fair opportunities to benefit from this life-saving treatment,” the EUC study said.

The study identifies several priorities for the future, including greater harmonisation of donor assessment, expansion of national and cross-border kidney exchange programmes, improved communication of donor risks, stronger long-term donor follow-up and better integration of European transplant data.

“By empowering and protecting donors while reducing inequalities in access, we can help more patients across Europe benefit from life-saving kidney transplantation,” it added.

The research arose from a pan-European symposium organised by the European Kidney Transplant Association (EKITA) in collaboration with the Descartes Working Group of the European Renal Association. EKITA has identified the promotion of living donor kidney transplantation as a strategic priority for 2026-2027.