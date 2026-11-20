Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan was the only candidate to pass the nine votes needed for a Security Council recommendation in the ninth informal poll for the next UN Secretary-General, although two of her four votes against came from permanent members.

She received ten votes in favour, four against and one abstention, with three of the five permanent members backing her.

If the two opposing permanent members repeat their stance in a formal vote, her candidacy cannot be approved.

Rafael Grossi was second with eight in favour, six against and one abstention, with two permanent members supporting him and three opposing.

Emirati Lana Nusseibeh received seven in favour, six against and two abstentions, with the same split among permanent members.

Birkett had six in favour, six against and three abstentions.

Turkey’s Feridun Sinirlioglu received five votes in favour and ten against; only one permanent member backed him and four voted against.

Olara Otunnu won three votes and faced twelve against, with every permanent member opposed.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa had two in favour and twelve against, while Yvonne Baky had one in favour, thirteen against and one abstention.