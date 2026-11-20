US President Donald Trump accused Iran of “fooling the world for 51 years” on Friday, as he told a White House press conference that the United States, Russia and China had agreed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit in Shenzhen.

Reporters were handed the document before the briefing, which Trump gave alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

It commits the three powers to promoting UN reform, increasing the production and supply of refined oil products, respecting the immunities of state officials, and opening a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation.

The dossier also says the International Criminal Court must not abuse its jurisdiction and that a nuclear war “cannot be won and should never be fought”.

Trump said the meeting “essentially evolved into a meeting of three countries”, although other states took part and trade agreements were concluded with them; He said ten more are expected after the APEC summit.

On Iran, he said Tehran wanted a deal “but not one that is acceptable to me”.

He said the US wanted “a real deal, not a monkey deal like the ones they’ve been making for 51 years”. The Islamic Revolution took place in 1979, 47 years ago, but Trump insisted “it’s 51 years”.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “clearly expressed his desire” to end the war in Ukraine by diplomatic means.

Talks were continuing and he expected an agreement, though the task was difficult.

“President Zelensky and President Putin have a tremendous hatred for each other, and that’s never easy,” he said.

He claimed about 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, die each month in the war. He repeated that the invasion would not have happened had he been president, and said Putin had told him as much.

Trump claimed the US economy was growing faster than any other major developed economy, citing ten consecutive months of manufacturing growth and a 21 per cent rise in investment in new equipment.

He said crude oil prices had fallen 20 per cent since early November to about $80 a barrel, and claimed $25 trillion in new wealth had been created since he took office.

He again called interest rates set by the Federal Reserve “too high”.

He said he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to set common security rules for artificial intelligence, and expressed great respect for the US firm Anthropic.

He also said he would impose a “huge tax” on American companies that build data centres abroad. “We want them to build them here,” he said.