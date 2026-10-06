Investing in prevention is an integral part of addressing chronic diseases, by minimising the burden on patients, families and the health system itself, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 12th public health conference in Nicosia, on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides, the minister said chronic disease required long-term care and should be addressed much earlier through limiting risk factors, early diagnosis and timely intervention.

An effective prevention policy, he said, demanded clear orientation within the health system, proper organisation of health services and adequate resources.

“This effort begins before the onset of the disease,” he said.

Charalambides pointed out that smoking, diet and exercise habits were linked to the individual’s environment, which was why prevention was not the responsibility of the health system alone, but demanded a coordinated effort with common priorities.

“Prevention must follow us through different stages of life,” he said, adding that constant contact with the individual’s GP allowed for the early identification of risk factors, personalised guidance and systematic monitoring.

Those already living with chronic disease could benefit from better control and the prevention of complications through appropriate support from health professionals and services.

Charalambides said screening was part early intervention, while the contribution of universities and research institutions was essential.

Referring to the new possibilities now created by digital health and artificial intelligence, particularly in data analysis and risk identification, the minister said using these tools required reliability checks, protection of personal data and clear rules, based on scientifically documented goals and measurable benefits.