Cyprus and northern Greece are looking to deepen business ties and pursue joint investment opportunities in the Balkans and Arab markets, with Thessaloniki being promoted as a gateway for Cypriot companies seeking to expand further into south-east Europe.

The prospects were discussed at an event in Thessaloniki on October 5 titled ‘Investment Opportunities Cyprus–Northern Greece’, organised by FMW in cooperation with the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was held under the auspices of the Cyprus embassy in Greece, the Thessaloniki chamber, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Cyprus-Greece Business Association, as part of the Cyprus Days initiative in Greece.

Greece’s Deputy Interior Minister responsible for Macedonia and Thrace Konstantinos Gkioulekas emphasised the scope for stronger cooperation between Cyprus and northern Greece, particularly through joint efforts targeting nearby markets.

According to the organisers, he pointed to the “great prospects” for creating synergies aimed at “joint penetration into nearby markets, such as the Arab countries and the Balkans”.

Gkioulekas also welcomed interest from Cypriot companies in using Thessaloniki and northern Greece as a “gateway” for their activities in the Balkans and eastern Europe.

Greece’s Deputy Development Minister Stavros Kalafatis said the Greek government welcomed “every form of economic and business cooperation between Cyprus and Greece”, while pointing to the prospects for joint initiatives centred on northern Greece.

Thessaloniki Mayor Stelios Angeloudis also emphasised the role the city could play in helping Cypriot companies expand their activities in Greece.

Cyprus’ Consul in Thessaloniki Konstantinos Polykarpou welcomed growing interest from Cypriot businesses in northern Greece and referred to the close political, economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Keve secretary-general Philokypros Roussounides, in remarks read during the event, expressed the chamber’s support for broadening economic relations between Cyprus and Greece.

Representing the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk), Petros Theodotou referred to the institute’s role in Cyprus’ tax framework and in attracting foreign investment.

He added that Selk supported the international expansion of Cypriot businesses and welcomed Greek companies looking to expand into Cyprus.

Finally, Cyprus-Greece Business Association president Joseph Joseph was more direct, saying investment opportunities between Cyprus and northern Greece “are a given”, while stressing that what was now needed were “practical decisions that will lead to partnerships”.