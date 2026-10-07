Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 4,625 of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on October 7, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, the company announced on Wednesday.

The transaction was executed through Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a price of €1.37 per share.

The company informed the investing public that the market purchase was carried out under authorisation granted by shareholders during its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026.

Under the transaction details provided by the company, Demetra Holdings acquired the full lot of 4,625 shares at the uniform price of €1.37.