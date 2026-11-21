Cyprus’ international student appeal brings wider economic benefits despite adding to housing market pressures

Cyprus had the third-highest proportion of foreign tertiary students in the European Union in 2024, with more than one in five students coming from abroad, according to figures published by Eurostat.

Foreign students accounted for 21.6 per cent of all tertiary students in Cyprus, placing the country behind only Luxembourg, where they represented 51.5 per cent, and Malta, at 35.6 per cent.

The figures highlight Cyprus’ position as an international higher education destination, with foreign students also bringing economic benefits through spending on accommodation, food, transport, leisure and other services.

Their presence can support local businesses, contribute to demand in the rental market and generate income for universities and the wider economy, while also strengthening Cyprus’ international links and helping develop a more diverse, skilled workforce.

However, the additional demand for rental accommodation can also have a downside, particularly in areas with large student populations, where competition for housing may add to upward pressure on rents and make it harder for local residents to find affordable accommodation.

Across the EU, 1.65 million students from abroad were enrolled in tertiary education in 2024, representing 8.7 per cent of all students.

Of these, approximately 514,590 came from other EU member states, while the remaining 1.14 million originated from countries outside the bloc.

The number of foreign students in EU tertiary education has increased every year since 2016, when the data collection began and the total stood at 1.2 million.

The figure passed 1.5 million in 2023 and increased by a further 4 per cent between 2023 and 2024.

Germany was the most popular destination, hosting 438,260 foreign students in 2024, followed by France with 284,865 and the Netherlands with 176,470.

Together, the three countries attracted 54.5 per cent of all foreign tertiary students across the EU, underlining their prominence in the bloc’s higher education sector.

Luxembourg presented a different picture, with just 4,305 foreign students, but they accounted for more than half of its entire tertiary student population, the highest proportion among EU member states.

Malta recorded the second-highest share at 35.6 per cent, followed by Cyprus at 21.6 per cent and Austria at 20.8 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, foreign students represented a much smaller proportion of tertiary enrolments in Greece, at 2.6 per cent, Croatia, at 3.5 per cent, and Spain, at 4.6 per cent.

The figures come as the EU seeks to increase international learning opportunities and strengthen the attractiveness of its higher education institutions.

Under the European Education Area strategic framework, the bloc aims for at least 23 per cent of higher education graduates to have experienced learning mobility abroad by 2030.

It also aims to welcome at least 350,000 learners from outside the EU every year to study and obtain a tertiary-level qualification.

For Cyprus, maintaining and developing its appeal to international students could offer benefits beyond the education sector, particularly through additional consumer spending and demand for services.

However, the ability to attract students also depends on factors such as the availability and affordability of accommodation, the quality of educational programmes and the country’s capacity to provide an attractive environment for people studying away from home.