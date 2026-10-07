The health ministry has unveiled its vaccination plan for flu, Covid-19, and RSV for the autumn and winter of 2026-2027.

Vulnerable and high-risk individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated, the ministry said as these viruses circulate seasonally and can strain health services.

The ministry offers vaccines free of charge.

Flu vaccination

Everyone over six months can receive the seasonal flu vaccine, prioritising vulnerable groups, especially those over 60.

Two vaccines, Vaxigrip TIV and Efluelda, will be available.

Efluelda vaccinations started in early October for those over 60, subject to stock availability.

An announcement will follow regarding Vaxigrip TIV.

Gesy beneficiaries can get the flu vaccine through their personal doctor by appointment.

Non-Gesy beneficiaries can visit adult vaccination centres or maternity protection and child welfare centres, following the centres’ schedules and consent requirements.

Covid vaccination

Everyone over six months is also eligible for the Covid vaccine, with a focus on vulnerable individuals, particularly those over 60.

Those aged 12 and older can receive the vaccine at adult vaccination centres without an appointment. For children aged 12 to 17, both parents or guardians must sign a consent form.

Children aged six months to 11 can get vaccinated at designated centres after making an appointment.

Covid vaccines can be administered four months after the last dose.

A minimum of three months should pass after a positive Covid test before getting vaccinated.

The ministry urges relatives of vulnerable individuals, including nursing home residents, to encourage them to get both the seasonal flu and updated Covid vaccines.

RSV protection

The ministry highlights that children with underlying medical conditions and older adults are priority groups for RSV prevention.

Individuals over 75 and those aged 60 to 74 with risk factors are eligible for the RSV vaccine.

Pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks are also a priority, as vaccination protects newborns.

The RSV vaccine is available year-round under the revised National Immunisation Programme.

The ministry also offers nirsevimab (Beyfortus), a monoclonal antibody for RSV prevention.

Timely vaccinations are crucial for protecting individuals and alleviating pressure on health services during the respiratory virus season.