Cyprus leads EU in reliance on foreign holders of government debt

Non-residents held 90 per cent of Cyprus’ government debt at the end of 2025, the highest proportion in the European Union, highlighting the extent to which the country relies on overseas investors to finance its public borrowing, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The numbers showed that foreign holders accounted for more than half of government debt in 16 EU member states, but Cyprus had the largest share, ahead of Estonia at 78 per cent, Latvia at 74 per cent, Lithuania at 72 per cent and Greece at 71 per cent.

The figures come as Cyprus’ total general government gross debt continued to decline, falling to €20.05 billion at the end of 2025 from €21.81bn in 2024.

The debt had stood at €23.06bn in 2023 and €23.74bn in 2022, meaning it fell by approximately €3.69bn over three years.

Eurostat’s breakdown examines how government debt is distributed among different institutional sectors, including domestic financial corporations, non-financial businesses, households and overseas investors.

The figures show that resident financial corporations held more than half of government debt in seven EU countries, with the largest proportions recorded in the Czech Republic and Sweden, both at 69 per cent.

Croatia followed at 61 per cent, Poland at 56 per cent and Malta at 54 per cent, Eurostat reported.

By contrast, the proportion held by domestic non-financial sectors, comprising non-financial corporations, households and non-profit institutions serving households, was below 10 per cent in most EU countries.

The exceptions were Malta, where these sectors held 24 per cent of government debt, Hungary at 23 per cent, Portugal at 19 per cent, Italy at 14 per cent and Ireland at 12 per cent.

The figures underline the different ways EU governments finance their borrowing, with the balance between domestic and foreign holders varying considerably between countries.

Eurostat also examined the remaining maturity of government debt, measuring how much borrowing is due to be repaid within one year or less.

At the end of 2025, Sweden had the largest share of short-term remaining debt, at 38 per cent, followed by Portugal at 27 per cent, Ireland at 26 per cent and Estonia at 20 per cent.

The lowest proportions were recorded in Slovakia at 6 per cent, Greece at 7 per cent and Lithuania at 9 per cent.

Across the EU, the share of government debt with a remaining maturity of one year or less increased in 18 of the 26 member states for which data was available between the end of 2024 and the end of 2025.

Ireland recorded the largest increase, at 3.4 percentage points, followed by Estonia at 3.2 points.

At the same time, the Netherlands, Malta and Slovenia each registered an increase of 3.1 percentage points.

The proportion declined in the remaining eight countries, with the largest reductions recorded in Denmark, down 5.8 percentage points, Croatia, down 3.4 points, and Slovakia, down 2.9 points.

The maturity breakdown is significant because debt due for repayment within a year can create more immediate refinancing requirements for governments, although the overall risk also depends on factors such as borrowing costs, market access and the structure of outstanding liabilities.

Eurostat said its broader government debt statistics also cover debt instruments, currencies of issuance, initial and remaining maturities, transactions in debt instruments and government guarantees.

The data form part of the European statistical authority’s reporting on general government debt across the bloc.