A man in Paphos lost €9,304 worth of cryptocurrency after falling victim to a telephone scam, police said on Friday.

The victim reported the incident to Paphos police on Thursday, saying he had received a call from a man claiming to represent an online financial transactions and payments platform.

The caller persuaded him to install applications on his computer, claiming they were necessary to protect his account.

According to the complaint, the applications gave the caller access to the victim’s computer, allowing him to steal the cryptocurrency.

Police are investigating the case and have urged the public not to grant strangers access to their devices or online accounts and to verify suspicious calls through official channels.