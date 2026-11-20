The audit office on Friday said it intends to report the Cypriot government to the European Commission over its handling of the construction of monastery buildings in a protected area near Cape Greco.

It said that it is “following with particular concern” the “possible retroactive legalisation of arbitrary construction” of the monastery buildings, and that even with no decision yet having been taken, it is already “examining” the question of whether there are grounds to report the government to Brussels.

On this front, it said that the protection of “Natura 2000” areas, the name given to protected natural sites, is “a binding obligation” for the government, as is set out in European Union law.

“The subsequent submission of amended plans or environmental studies cannot be used as a means of circumventing the legislation or as a mechanism for legitimising illegal acts already committed,” it said.

Related Articles • MPs divided over fate of Cape Greco monastery

It stressed that “the competent authorities must evaluate all interventions which have already been undertaken, their impacts on protected areas, and the obligation to restore them”, and that this must be done while “ensuring the full implementation of national and EU legislation”.

To this end, it made reference to a letter sent by the “environmental authority itself”, likely the environment department, to the derogation study council (Symepa), the body which examines planning applications which deviate from existing local plans and overarching government policy.

Audit office warns of impact on protected areas

That letter, the audit office said, “estimates that the project has already rendered impacts on the integrity of the Natura 2000 protected area”, while also stressing that the work had been undertaken “without the required environmental assessment having been carried out beforehand and without the implementation of mitigation measures during construction”.

As such, it said, the “environmental authority” had “already recommended the rejection of the requested derogation”.

It added that its own report on Symepa’s operations, published last month, had “highlighted serious risks of weakening urban planning [laws] through the retroactive legalisation of arbitrary developments”.

“Among other things, we identified cases of differentiations of proposals without adequately documented justification, as well as a case of a proposal for approval [being submitted] without the required environmental assessment having been carried out,” it said.

MPs divided over future of project

The announcement comes after the House interior committee had discussed the matter on Thursday, with Disy and Elam members arguing that the construction should be retroactively granted planning permission.

Disy’s Andreas Constantinou, for example, had said that the project “must be licenced”, remarking that given the “bureaucratic procedures” at play in modern times, “not even the Apostolos Andreas monastery”, in Rizokarpaso, “could be built”.

Elam’s Andreas Papacharalambous, meanwhile, described the project as a “spiritual institution”.

Committee chairman and Akel MP Aristos Damianou, however, pointed out that various organisations have concluded that the structure was built illegally, and remarked, “it is not a church that is being built”.

Construction had begun in 2023, but the following year, a court ordered that the half-built structure be demolished.

However, since then, environmentalist group Terra Cypria has said that Symepa “appeared to have ignored” the court ruling, with the structures still standing at present.

MPs are expected to discuss the matter again in January.