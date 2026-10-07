Two people, aged 18 and 16, were remanded for two days on Wednesday in connection with the shooting to death of a cat in Paphos, police said.

The Paphos district court issued the remand orders to facilitate investigations into the case.

A third suspect, an 18-year-old, was already under four-day detention after appearing in court on Tuesday.

The three suspects are under investigation for conspiracy to commit misdemeanours and felonies, illegal possession and transport of firearms and explosives, and discharging a weapon in a residential area.

The case was reported by a 56-year-old man on October 4 that he had found his cat dead near his home.

A postmortem found 13 pellets from a firearm in the animal.

Police later arrested the three suspects and seized evidence during a search of one suspect’s home.

Paphos CID is continuing its investigations.