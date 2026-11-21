The resolution of the Cyprus problem and the reunification of the island remain the country’s highest national priority, Energy Minister Michalis Damianos said on Saturday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to restarting substantive negotiations.

Speaking at a national memorial service in Paphos honouring Georgios Ioannides and Maroula Christodoulou-Ioannidou, Damianos said the responsibility for the country’s future centred on efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

He said President Nikos Christodoulides and the government continued working towards the resumption of meaningful negotiations aimed at achieving a viable and functional settlement based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions, international law and the principles and values of the European Union.

The objective, he said, was for Cyprus to remain a modern European country, free of occupying troops, outdated guarantees and dividing lines, where all citizens could live in safety, peace and dignity.

“We draw strength from the example of those who fought and sacrificed, but also from those who offered their services selflessly. We move forward always mindful of our missing persons, the refugees and future generations,” he said.

Referring to the two individuals being commemorated, Damianos said Georgios Ioannides and Maroula Christodoulou-Ioannidou had devoted their lives to the struggle for freedom and to serving their country, education, the Church and their fellow citizens.

Georgios Ioannides was a lawyer, Eoka fighter and politician who served Cyprus in various capacities.

In 1949, at the age of 25, he was elected to Paphos municipal council. During the Eoka struggle against British colonial rule, he headed the political committee of the Cypriot Struggle in Paphos and served as a defence lawyer for Eoka members.

Following independence, he continued his public service as a member of parliament and through ministerial appointments.

In 1979, President Spyros Kyprianou appointed him as a negotiator in talks aimed at resolving the Cyprus problem.

Damianos also paid tribute to Maroula Christodoulou-Ioannidou, describing her as a teacher who made a significant contribution to schools in Paphos.

During the Eoka struggle, she assisted in transporting fighters and wanted individuals.

During the intercommunal clashes of 1963-1964, she joined a volunteer citizens’ group established in Paphos and later became commander of the city’s 100-member women’s auxiliary company, holding the rank of captain.

The minister also highlighted the couple’s charitable contributions to the city.

They donated land for the construction of the Church of Panayia Pantanassa, while Maroula Ioannidou later donated, in memory of her husband, most of the land on which the Cyprus University of Technology’s School of tourism, hospitality and entrepreneurship management building was constructed in Paphos.

Damianos said their legacy extended beyond their political and national involvement to their contributions to education, the Church and the wider community.