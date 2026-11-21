Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou has acknowledged shortcomings in Cyprus’ local government reform and left open the possibility of further municipal mergers, although he insisted on Saturday that the new system was an improvement on the previous arrangements.

Speaking in Paphos on the sidelines of the first annual conference of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities, Ioannou said there was considerable room for improvement in the structure of local government, which has undergone major changes following the implementation of the reform.

“We were the first to criticise the architecture of the reform,” he said, acknowledging that some aspects of the new system had not worked as well as anticipated.

Asked whether the reform had improved citizens’ everyday lives, the minister said the results varied between municipalities.

“Generally speaking, yes, in some cases more, in others less,” he said.

“Things are better than they were before, but they can become much better.”

Ioannou also raised the possibility of further municipal mergers, saying this was something that could be considered at a later stage.

He stressed, however, that the current arrangements represented an improvement on the previous system, despite the remaining weaknesses.

“There is considerable room for improvement, but the current situation and the system we have now are certainly better than what existed before,” he said.

The minister also outlined plans to strengthen the financial and administrative autonomy of municipalities through a new mechanism linking state grants to a percentage of the government’s primary expenditure.

The change, which is included in legislation already submitted, is intended to provide municipalities with greater certainty over their annual funding and reduce their dependence on decisions taken each year by the Council of Ministers.

Ioannou said the measure addressed a longstanding demand by the Union of Cyprus Municipalities, which had sought a more predictable funding arrangement for decades.

Under the proposed system, municipal grants will increase in line with increases in the state’s primary expenditure.

“From now on, if government expenditure increases, municipal grants will also increase,” he explained.

The minister said the legislation would establish both the amount of funding allocated to municipalities and the percentage used to calculate future adjustments.

This would allow local authorities to prepare their budgets with greater confidence, knowing that the necessary resources would be available to meet their obligations.

“It was a longstanding demand for decades, which has now been satisfied, and we believe that this has resolved the issue of their financial autonomy,” Ioannou said.

He added that the changes were consistent with the principles of the European Charter of Local Self-Government, which provides for the financial and administrative independence of local authorities.

Ioannou acknowledged that financial autonomy was only one aspect of the wider reform and that other issues would inevitably emerge as the new system developed.

He said cooperation between the government and the Union of Cyprus Municipalities had allowed problems to be identified and addressed as they arose.

“In any reform, there are always other issues,” he said, adding that the two sides were working together to find solutions.

The minister assured municipalities that the government would continue supporting them as further challenges emerged.

“Whatever else arises in the immediate future, the government will stand by the Union of Municipalities to help,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of local government in citizens’ daily lives, noting that the quality of municipal services directly influenced public perceptions of the central government.

“Local government is close to the citizen, and when municipalities provide the right services, this also reflects on the central government,” he said.

He added that citizens’ satisfaction with municipal services was an important measure of the reform’s effectiveness.

Ioannou was participating in a discussion entitled The Road to the Financial and Administrative Autonomy of Municipalities, held as part of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities’ first annual conference in Paphos, which began on Friday and continued on Saturday.

The conference is examining the implementation of local government reform, the financial independence of municipalities and the outstanding issues that have emerged under the new arrangements.

While the government considers the new funding mechanism an important step towards municipal autonomy, Ioannou made clear that further adjustments to the reform could follow, including a possible reconsideration of the existing municipal structure.