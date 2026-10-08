The Athens Municipality and the National Bank of Greece have reached an agreement to resolve decades-old property disputes, with seven properties set to be transferred or otherwise made available to the city for public use.

The agreement, presented at a special event, follows at least three decades of outstanding issues and legal disputes involving National Bank of Greece properties of interest to Athens Municipality.

The properties will be used mainly for green spaces, sports facilities and public areas, while the agreement also supports the regeneration project in Votanikos.

The deal covers one property in Vouthoulas, which will be used as part of the Votanikos project, as well as properties on Acharnon, Alkiviadou, Strefi Hill, Panepistimiou, Mitropoleos Square and Paraskevopoulou.

The arrangement involves an expropriation, four donations, two sales and the allocation of parking spaces at Kotzia Square car park.

“After our constructive cooperation with Athens Municipality, we are resolving issues that had remained outstanding for many years and concerned National Bank properties of interest to the municipality,” National Bank of Greece chief executive Pavlos Mylonas said.

“We have reached an agreement that creates real value for our city, Athens, and its citizens,” he added.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said the agreement would end long-running legal disputes and return significant properties to residents for public spaces, greenery, squares and pavements.

“It is an agreement that protects the municipality’s finances and, above all, creates space for the city and its people,” Doukas said.

The municipality said resolving the ownership and planning status of the Votanikos property would also allow the major urban regeneration project to progress more quickly.