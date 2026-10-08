The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will suspend trading in the 7th issue of Cyprus’ 13-week Treasury Bills for 2026 from October 20 to October 22, ahead of their delisting on October 23.

The suspension will apply to the Treasury Bills issued for the period from July 24 to October 23, 2026, with trading code TB13G26.

Trading will be suspended for three days, from October 20 until October 22 inclusive, to allow for the clearing of all outstanding transactions before the securities are removed from the exchange.

The Treasury Bills will be delisted from both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository and Registry on October 23.

The CSE said the decision was taken in connection with the clearing of transactions and was intended to protect investors.

The suspension and subsequent delisting are being carried out under Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.