Eurobank has reaffirmed its support for young entrepreneurs and innovation in Cyprus, backing the annual youth entrepreneurship awards organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve).

The bank supported the initiative for another year at the ninth annual ceremony, which recognises entrepreneurs under the age of 40 and their contribution to the development of the Cypriot economy.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Eurobank Corporate Banking general manager Nicolas Panayi congratulated Keve for organising the event and for its long-standing contribution to supporting entrepreneurship in Cyprus.

Panayi said businesses were operating in an environment of constant change, making the ability to adapt, develop and innovate increasingly important.

“Young entrepreneurs are not simply creating new businesses,” Panayi said.

“They are creating new ideas, new solutions and new perspectives,” he added.

“They challenge the established way of doing things, make use of technology, invest in knowledge and open up paths that often did not exist before them,” he continued.

He also highlighted Eurobank’s role as a partner to Cypriot businesses, saying its Corporate and Commercial Banking operations sought to understand companies’ needs and provide appropriate solutions, tools and expertise as they develop.

“For us, the relationship with a business is not limited to financing,” he said.

“We want to be a stable and reliable partner at every stage of its journey, from the first steps of a new idea through to growth, international expansion and entering new markets,” he added.

Panayi pointed out that technological developments, artificial intelligence, geopolitical shifts and continuing changes in the global economic environment were creating new conditions for businesses.

In this context, he stressed the importance of boldness, adaptability, perseverance and belief in an entrepreneurial vision.

He also reaffirmed Eurobank’s commitment to supporting people and businesses that invest, create and innovate.

“Cyprus needs people like you,” Panayi said. “People who have the courage to create and turn their ideas into action.”

“People who inspire those around them and open the way for those who follow,” he added.

The awards have become an established platform for recognising young entrepreneurs whose ideas, modern solutions and business initiatives are contributing to the future development of the Cypriot economy.