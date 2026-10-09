Cyprus and Italy are seeking to deepen maritime cooperation and expand business partnerships across the blue economy, with officials from both countries highlighting opportunities in shipping, port infrastructure, logistics and sustainable maritime technologies at a business forum held in Limassol on Friday.

The forum, held under the auspices of the Shipping Deputy Ministry at the DP World Limassol passenger terminal, was organised by the Italian embassy in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency, the Italy-Cyprus Chamber of Commerce, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Invest Cyprus, the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Cyprus-Italian Business Association.

Italian ambassador Antonella Cavallari, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis were among those addressing the event, alongside representatives of business and European institutions.

Cavallari said the sea had historically connected Cyprus and Italy and could now serve as a driving force for more ambitious economic cooperation.

“Today, this same sea can become the driving force behind even more ambitious economic cooperation,” she said.

She described the two countries as complementary maritime powers, with Cyprus recognised as an important international shipping and shipmanagement centre, while Italy has an established position in shipbuilding, ports, logistics, infrastructure and maritime technologies.

“Our aim today is to turn this complementarity into concrete projects, through new partnerships between companies, ports and port cities,” Cavallari added.

Geopolitical tensions and changing shipping routes are strengthening the case for alternative Mediterranean connections, the ambassador said, pointing to a reported decline of around 70 per cent in vessel traffic through the Suez Canal compared with 2023.

Many ships are now taking alternative routes around the Cape of Good Hope, she said, underlining the strategic importance of sustainable and diversified transport links across the Mediterranean.

Cavallari also highlighted the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which Italy had supported from the outset.

The corridor could give the Eastern Mediterranean, and Cyprus in particular, a central role in connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia, she said.

The ambassador expressed hope that the forum would generate new contacts and ideas, pledging the Italian embassy’s support, together with that of the participating partners, “to turn today’s discussions into long-term partnerships”.

In a recorded address, Kadis said cooperation between public authorities, maritime organisations and businesses in both countries created opportunities to strengthen existing ties and explore new partnerships.

Cyprus and Italy shared deep maritime traditions and understood the importance of the sea to their economies, societies and future, he said.

Sustainable ports, cleaner shipping, maritime connectivity and innovation can help build a competitive and resilient blue economy, Kadis added, stressing that investment must go hand in hand with marine environmental protection and opportunities for coastal and island communities.

He said this approach lay at the heart of the European Ocean Pact, approved last year, which brings together ocean protection, economic competitiveness, maritime security and the wellbeing of people whose livelihoods depend on the sea.

Kadis also referred to the proposed European Ocean Act, which is intended to support implementation of the pact by bringing ocean-related objectives under a single framework, strengthening governance, reducing administrative burdens and improving coordination between sectors through modernised maritime spatial planning.

European strategies for coastal communities and islands, approved in June, also focus on economic opportunities, climate resilience and the conditions needed to make these areas attractive places to live and work, he said.

Improving knowledge of the oceans is also essential for managing the marine environment sustainably and preparing coastal areas for extreme weather events, Kadis added.

He pointed to the recent launch by the European Union and Canada of the International Ocean Eye Alliance, which aims to strengthen ocean observation and support the global ocean observation system.

The alliance now brings together more than 30 countries, including Cyprus and Italy, with commitments amounting to around €220 million in funding and other resources, he said.

Kadis also highlighted the EU’s strategy for ports and the maritime industry, which aims to improve competitiveness, security and resilience while supporting investment and skills development for the green and digital transitions.

“Through the exchange of experience and the development of partnerships across the Mediterranean, Italy and Cyprus can make a contribution,” he said.

Turning these priorities into tangible benefits required cooperation between countries and sectors, he added, with forums such as the Limassol event helping bring European policies closer to the businesses and communities responsible for putting them into practice.

Hadjimanolis said the forum reflected the strong relations between Cyprus and Italy and their shared commitment to closer cooperation in one of the most strategic sectors of their economies.

She described both countries as leading Mediterranean maritime nations, with strong shipping traditions, established maritime communities and port infrastructure that contributed significantly to European and global trade.

However, the industry was undergoing major changes, with decarbonisation, digitalisation and the evolution of supply chains reshaping global transport and creating new demands, she said.

Recent geopolitical developments had also highlighted the critical importance of maritime security and the uninterrupted flow of international trade.

“For countries such as Cyprus and Italy, the principle of freedom of navigation and respect for international law are fundamental,” Hadjimanolis said.

Cooperation between maritime nations sharing the same principles had therefore become more important than ever, she added.

She pointed to a recent trilateral meeting involving Cyprus, Greece and Malta, with Italy participating, which took place in Limassol a month earlier as an example of this collaborative approach.

Closer dialogue between policymakers and the maritime industry is a priority for the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Hadjimanolis said, arguing that effective shipping policies could only be developed through continuous engagement with those operating, investing and innovating in the sector.

She welcomed the forum’s focus on issues expected to shape the industry’s future, including sustainable ports, innovative maritime solutions, shipmanagement, international connectivity and investment opportunities.

“These are areas in which Cyprus and Italy have considerable expertise and where stronger cooperation can deliver mutual benefits,” she said, referring also to the development of Cyprus’ shipping sector over the past decade.

Hadjimanolis expressed hope that the forum would help write the next chapter in the two countries’ shared maritime history.

“We must continue building on our strong political and economic ties, deepen cooperation between our maritime communities and work together to strengthen the competitiveness, resilience and sustainability of European shipping,” she said.

Keve president Stavros Stavrou also welcomed the forum, saying Cyprus and Italy could and should play an important role in the changing international environment shaped by geopolitical developments, shifting global supply chains and growing international competition.

The chamber strongly believed in business diplomacy and building bridges between business communities, he said.

“Our role is to create the right conditions for businesses to meet, exchange expertise, identify opportunities and turn ideas into concrete business partnerships,” Stavrou added.

He said stronger maritime cooperation could also act as a catalyst for broader economic ties between the two countries, with the shared ambition of building a stronger Mediterranean, a more competitive European maritime sector and a more dynamic Cyprus-Italy business ecosystem.

European Commission Representation in Cyprus head Panikos Pourgourides also addressed the opening ceremony, saying closer cooperation between Cyprus and Italy could contribute significantly to a more sustainable, decarbonised, digitalised and interconnected European maritime sector.

The opening addresses were followed by three panel discussions covering port sustainability and the integration of ports with their surrounding cities, best practices and compliance in shipmanagement, and international cooperation on maritime corridors alongside investment in ports and terminals.