The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd repurchased 2,170 of its own shares on October 8, 2026, through brokerage firm ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd as part of its ongoing capital management programme.

The company issued a regulatory disclosure on Friday informing the investing public of the transaction in accordance with the rules of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the relevant circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The share buyback was carried out in execution of a resolution passed during the company’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 18, 2026.

All 2,170 shares were acquired at a price of €1.36 per share during trading on October 8, 2026.

The total value of the share repurchase reached €2,951.20 across the completed market transaction.