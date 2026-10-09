Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 4,594 of its own shares on October 8, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme executed through Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO).

The company announced the transactions on Friday, in accordance with the regulatory framework of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the relevant circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The share buyback was carried out under the authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

All 4,594 shares were acquired during the October 8, 2026 session at a uniform price of €1.37 per share.

The transactions were executed in four separate tranches through CISCO, comprising an initial lot of 163 shares, a second lot of 1,388 shares, a third lot of 3,000 shares and a final lot of 43 shares.

The total expenditure for the repurchase reached approximately €6,293.78 across all four completed tranches.