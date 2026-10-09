Cyprus residents’ trips increase for fourth consecutive year

Trips lasting at least one night by Cyprus residents rose by 13.3 per cent in 2025, reaching 3.82 million in total, as travel continued to increase across the European Union, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The number of trips made by Cyprus residents increased from 3,366,862 in 2024 to 3,815,322 last year, continuing a steady upward trend since 2021.

The total had stood at 2,342,043 in 2021 before rising to 2,923,769 in 2022 and 3,239,084 in 2023.

Across the EU, residents made 1.21 billion personal and professional trips in 2025, an increase of 1.4 per cent, or 17m trips, compared with 2024.

Of these, 848m were domestic trips, accounting for 70 per cent of the total, while 264m were trips to other EU countries, representing 22 per cent.

This meant that 92 per cent of trips by EU residents remained within the bloc, while 8 per cent were to destinations outside the EU, fewer than half of which were outside Europe.

Domestic travel accounted for the largest share of trips in Romania, at 89 per cent, followed by Spain at 87 per cent.

Greece, France and Portugal each recorded a domestic travel share of 85 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, just 5 per cent of trips by Luxembourg residents were domestic, the lowest proportion in the EU, followed by Belgium at 29 per cent and Malta at 32 per cent.

Despite domestic trips being more numerous, travel abroad accounted for a larger share of overall expenditure.

EU residents spent €266.2bn on domestic trips in 2025, compared with €379.4bn on trips abroad.

For domestic travel, accommodation represented the largest spending category, accounting for 34 per cent of expenditure, or €90.3bn.

Transport was the second-largest category, accounting for 21 per cent, or €56bn.

Spending on accommodation and transport was higher in absolute terms for foreign trips, reflecting the greater overall expenditure on travel abroad.

Accommodation accounted for 35 per cent of foreign-trip spending, amounting to €131.3bn, while transport represented 32 per cent, or €121.5bn.

The figures show that travel across the EU has continued to recover and expand over recent years, with the total number of trips lasting at least one night rising steadily from 874m in 2021 to 1.08bn in 2022.

The total increased further to 1.14bn in 2023 and 1.19bn in 2024, before reaching 1.21bn in 2025.

Greece also recorded an overall increase during the period, with trips rising from 5.21m in 2021 to 6.93m in 2022.

The figure dipped slightly to 6.92m in 2023, before climbing to 7.23m in 2024 and 8.17m in 2025.

Cyprus followed a consistent upward trajectory throughout the five-year period, with the number of trips rising each year and reaching its highest level in 2025.

Eurostat’s figures cover personal and professional trips lasting at least one night, across domestic and international destinations.