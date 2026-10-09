Cyta showcased its business technology solutions and took part in discussions on leadership, youth development and innovation at INSPIRE 2026, an entrepreneurship festival, held in Nicosia on October 7-8.

The telecommunications provider participated as a strategic partner of the festival, which brought together discussions on how young people can fulfil their potential, how leaders can foster trust and collaboration, and how technology can help businesses grow.

Cyta board chair Maria Tsiakka Olympiou took part in the festival’s discussions, highlighting the younger generation as a source of inspiration and a driving force behind Cyta’s continued development and that of other sustainable businesses.

She also emphasised the organisation’s responsibility to create the infrastructure, opportunities and solutions needed to support the future of young people.

On his part, Cyta chief executive officer George Metzakis addressed the qualities required of an effective leader, focusing on the importance of trust, collaboration and taking responsibility.

Moreover, Niki Ioannou-Chandriotou, director of Cyta Business, moderated a discussion entitled “Impact Before 40: The Leaders Shaping Tomorrow”, which explored the next generation of leaders and their role in shaping the future.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Nicolaou, head of sales at Cyta Business, took part in a podcast recorded as part of the festival, discussing his professional journey, the challenges of his role and the experiences that inspire him in his day-to-day work.

Beyond the discussions, visitors to the Cyta Business stand had the opportunity to learn more about the company’s solutions for businesses and take part in an interactive experience.

Cyta Business said its participation reflected its focus on helping companies turn ideas into opportunities through technology and expertise.

“Every business starts with an idea, but grows through the people who believe in it and develop it,” the company said.

Through its technological capabilities and know-how, Cyta Business said that it aims to provide companies with the tools they need to take their next step and translate their ideas into practical business opportunities.