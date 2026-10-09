Eight companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) have failed to publish their half-year financial reports for the six months ending June 30, 2026, after the September 30 deadline passed, the exchange announced on Friday.

The companies are Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc, Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd, Dome Investments Public Company Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, Toxotis Investments Public Ltd and Rehub Plc.

The reports were required to be submitted and published by September 30 under the rules governing companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s regulated market.

The exchange said the shares of the first seven companies would remain suspended from trading, as they were already suspended because of failures to meet other ongoing obligations.

Rehub Plc’s bonds, meanwhile, will continue to carry an “S” warning mark in trading tables and price bulletins.

The marking is applied under the exchange’s rules to flag the bonds to investors.

The announcement follows the expiry of the reporting deadline for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, and was issued under the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law and the relevant listing rules.