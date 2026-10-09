Lidl Cyprus and Lidl Hellas will appoint Georgios Tokatlis as chief executive officer from March 1, 2027, replacing Miltos Forozidis, who will continue his international career within the Schwarz Group.

The company announced that Forozidis, who has served as chief executive officer and president of the boards of both Lidl Hellas and Lidl Cyprus, will hand over the board presidency to Tokatlis at the end of February 2027.

Tokatlis currently serves as chief executive officer of Lidl Denmark and has been with the company for 21 years, holding a range of executive positions during his career.

He has previously held several senior roles in Greece and spent the past five years in positions of responsibility in Scandinavia, gaining extensive international experience.

He will take up his new position leading Lidl’s operations in Greece and Cyprus on March 1, 2027, while Forozidis will move to a new role within the wider Schwarz Group.

The appointment marks a leadership transition for the two markets, with Tokatlis bringing experience from both the Greek business and Lidl’s Scandinavian operations.