A 40-year-old man was remanded in custody for seven days by the Famagusta district court on Friday, after being extradited to Cyprus over the burglary of a jewellery store in which assets worth more than €200,000 were stolen.

The man was arrested upon his arrival in Cyprus, following his prior arrest in a European country on September 10.

The burglary took place in the Famagusta district at around 4 am on January 19, when the store’s alarm system was activated.

The manager alerted police, who arrived at the scene to find that the perpetrators had already fled, whereupon jewellery and watches worth more than €200,000 was reported stolen.

Investigators subsequently issued national and European arrest warrants against the 40-year-old following an assessment of the evidence gathered during the investigation.

The court ordered his detention for seven days to facilitate police investigations.

Police investigations into the burglary and theft remain ongoing.