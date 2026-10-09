Time is the theme of this year’s Poetry Moves International Festival, which will unfold from October 13 to 17 with a programme of exhibitions, music, video and performances. This will be the festival’s fourth edition, bringing multidisciplinary projects to the forefront, with poetry at its core.

Weaving music, contemporary dance, song, photography and other forms of expression, the festival celebrates the intersection of diverse art genres with poetry. With Time as the central theme, the festival’s events approach it as a lived experience in which the past, present and future coexist, with memory, decay, loss, renewal and everyday moments serving as central themes.

Poems by poets of different generations were selected, approaching time from a variety of perspectives. Through commissions and open calls, the festival’s artists create using their own artistic mediums, drawing inspiration from the selected poems or proposing their own poetry related to time, offering audiences original aesthetic experiences.

Its opening event on October 13 takes place at ARTos House in Nicosia with a cello, piano and poetry performance at 8pm. A photography exhibition also opens on this date, featuring 37 pieces that were selected through an open call, three of which will be awarded.

An audio-visual performance takes place on October 16 at ARTos House at 8pm, titled CinePoems × Andromeda Nomads+. The 10 videopoem finalists among 400 global participants will be presented, alongside a performance with electronic music, poetry and astro-watching.

On October 21, the Memory of Famagusta exhibition will open, featuring old family photographs and poetry. A special presentation of the exhibition will travel to Mikri Salamina, the Sculpture Park and Yiapanis Art Studio in Fasoula, Limassol between October 30 and November 3, briefly extending the festival.

4th Poetry Moves International Festival

Photography exhibitions, poetry, videopoems and performances. October 13-17. ARTos House, Nicosia. www.poetry-moves-international-festival.com