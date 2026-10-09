Private hospitals have called for fair and adequate compensation under the national health scheme (Gesy) and urgent measures to address the continuing shortage of nursing staff, warning that both issues are affecting their financial sustainability and ability to provide services.

The concerns were raised during the annual general assembly of the Cyprus association of private hospitals (Pasin), held in Nicosia on Thursday, October 8.

The association stressed that a strong, sustainable and high-quality private healthcare sector was essential to the effective functioning of Gesy and to ensuring patients receive quality care.

Pasin president Dr Marios Karaiskakis outlined the main challenges facing private hospitals, placing particular emphasis on the need for adequate compensation that reflects their operating costs and ensures equal conditions for all healthcare providers.

He identified the acute and continuing shortage of nursing staff as one of the sector’s most serious problems, saying it was affecting the smooth operation of hospitals and limiting their ability to expand.

Karaiskakis called for immediate, practical measures by the state to address existing shortages, alongside longer-term policies to strengthen Cyprus’ nursing workforce.

Dr Marios Karaiskakis

He also stressed the importance of closer cooperation between Pasin, the health ministry and the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) to address the challenges facing the sector and safeguard the sustainability of Gesy.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides, addressing the assembly, acknowledged the contribution of private hospitals to improving healthcare services and supporting the economy.

He also highlighted the importance of their financial sustainability and maintaining regular dialogue with Pasin to address sector-wide challenges and ensure patients receive safe, high-quality care.

Employers’ and industrialists’ federation (Oev) president George Pantelides reaffirmed the federation’s support for private hospitals, stressing their contribution to healthcare provision.

He said their sustainable participation in Gesy depended on a fair and predictable operating framework, including adequate compensation to reflect rising operating costs and equal terms of operation and competition among healthcare providers.

Pantelides also referred to Oev’s initiatives and proposals to address the nursing shortage, acknowledging the health minister’s efforts to tackle the problem.

The assembly was also addressed by the presidents of the HIO and the Cyprus patients’ federation.

Those attending included a member of parliament’s health committee, representatives of healthcare organisations and other stakeholders, as well as Pasin members and associates.

Pasin reaffirmed its commitment to working with the authorities and other stakeholders to improve Gesy, address challenges facing the healthcare sector and ensure its long-term sustainability for the benefit of patients.