A full day of being immersed in a hidden garden oasis, getting your hands in the dirt and creating is on the agenda for those in Nicosia. Gardens of the Future and the Centre for Social Innovation – CSI organise the Care & Connect day on Sunday, October 18 – a day of planting and crafting.

Starting at 10am, a community garden event will kick off the activities, welcoming visitors and teaching those interested how to look after a garden with hands-on tasks, planting and cleaning up the vegetable and plant patches.

Hidden behind the old stone walls of a vintage house in old Nicosia, Gardens of the Future will open its doors to volunteers, families and dogs, as the event is open to all. Alongside the planting and garden cleaning activities, Curio Parent-Child Garden Day Workshops will take place as well, combining nature, movement, creativity and connection. This includes three experiences for children and their parents/guardians and must be pre-booked and paid for.

In another corner of the Gardens, a free tote bag painting session will take place for participants of all ages, offering another opportunity to get crafty, make something hands-on and connect with the community.

Care & Connect Day

Gardening, planting and crafting day with workshops for children, parents and adults. October 18. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Facebook event: Care & Connect: Open Day at Gardens of the Future