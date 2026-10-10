A multimedia concert with piano, electronics and audio-visual elements arrives this week and explores time as an experience. Through contemporary music creation, the Flows of Time concert this October 10 in Nicosia touches on flow, memory and moment, presenting works by Cypriot composers.

Presented by GSA Cultural Productions Ltd and as part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme of the deputy ministry of culture, the event at ARTos House this Saturday has free admission and begins at 8pm.

Ieraklis Mitellas on violin, Robertas Grod on cello and Elena Mitella on piano form the evening’s Piano Trio. The music they present seeks to capture the human-centred experience of time, rather than time as a scientific concept. The concert’s title was deliberately chosen in the plural – Flows – to highlight that time is not a one-dimensional line, but a web of memories, emotions and personal and historical experiences.

The new works and arrangements were commissioned specifically for Flows of Time and were created by five Cypriot composers – Savvas Savva, Michalis Andronikou, Evagoras Karageorgis, Inna Koutroupi and Giorgos Karvellos – for piano trio, electronics and small percussion.

Flows of Time

Contemporary concert with live music, electronics and visuals. By Ieraklis Mitellas on violin, Robertas Grod on cello and Elena Mitella on piano. Presented by GSA Cultural Productions Ltd. Part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme. October 10. ARTos House, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission