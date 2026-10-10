October is here, and soon Halloween events and spooky gatherings will fill the cultural agenda. While many of those tend to be for children, this upcoming event is definitely not. After the success of the first Horror Cinema night by ProjectFilms101 last year, the team is taking over Avenue Garage in Deryneia once again for a night dedicated to horror, cult classics and everything that goes bump in the dark.

The date is set for Saturday, October 17, when three horror film screenings will take place back-to-back, strictly for viewers above 18. The night will begin with the 1998 action/horror film Bladeat 7pm, taking viewers back to the 90s for a glimpse of bloodthirsty vampires. The film ranks a 4 out of 10 on the scary level chart according to ProjectFilms101.

At 9.30pm, the mystery/slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) will be screened. Set during a party on a stormy night, this is a classic case of whodunnit that will keep audiences guessing until the last minute. The final film of the night will not be revealed, as it is the secret horror film screening of the event.

This gets a 9 out of 10 on the scary level, so get ready for horror, mystery and disturbing storylines, if you can bear it.

Horror Cinema Vol.2

Three horror film screenings. Presented by ProjectFilms101. October 17. Avenue Garage, Deryneia. 7pm. For 18-years-old and above. www.projectfilms101.com