A new adaptation of Little Red Riding Hood opens the season for the Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s Stage 018 next Sunday, October 18, inviting audiences of all ages. This contemporary adaptation in Greek has the signature of Andri Theodotou and the poetic directorial vision of Fotis Nikolaou and arrives on stage to touch the hearts of old and young audiences alike.

Life’s big and small questions, plenty of humour and a generous dose of imagination promise a performance that will take audiences on a journey through a magical world where anything can happen.

The journey of a child, Little Red Riding Hood, through the forest becomes a symbolic journey into adulthood, as the heroine is called upon to confront anxieties, desires and dilemmas. The Wolf, portrayed in a contemporary way, acts both as an external danger and as an inner voice of uncertainty, while the forest transforms into a landscape of emotions, shapes and colours, where the heroine encounters unexpected allies and companions along the way.

The director’s rich choreographic background, combined with the explosive energy of the cast, creates a unique theatrical world somewhere between reality and fantasy. It is a story that plunges into the forest of Little Red Riding Hood’s dreams, speaking of the courage to move forward, challenge your fears and discover your own truth.

The play will be presented in Nicosia every Sunday at 10.30am and will travel to Paphos as well on November 7, to Larnaca on November 14 and to Limassol on November 21, at 3pm. Though in Greek, the following performances will include surtitles in English and Turkish: November 21 and December 6.

Little Red Riding Hood

Contemporary production of the beloved children’s fairy tale presented by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation. Every Sunday. Cyprus Theatre Organisation, Nicosia. 10.30am. In Greek. www.thoc.org.cy/el/events/littleredridinghood