Defending Jacob is a drama-thriller about family and justice and the challenging question of how well we know the people closest to us. What starts as a murder investigation turns into an emotional mystery that is filled with secrets, doubt and unexpected revelations.

The series follows Andy Barber, well-respected assistant district attorney. His life is turned upside down when his teenage son Jacob is accused of murdering a classmate. Andy faces a devastating choice: trusting his son and confronting the possibility that Jacob may be hiding something.

As the investigation unfolds, Andy and Laurie (his wife) struggle to understand what has happened. The evidence against Jacob becomes harder to ignore, while other details raise questions about whether he is truly responsible. The family’s comfortable life begins to fall apart gradually as the case draws attention from the community and the legal system.

Andy’s experience as a prosecutor gives him an understanding of the justice system, but when his own son is involved in a murder case, his professional knowledge is tested in ways that he did not expect. The suspense builds slowly throughout the series. Each episode reveals new information, introduces new doubts and makes it more difficult to know exactly what has happened.

The performances are among the strongest aspects of the series. Chris Evans’ portrayal of Andy is powerful and thought provoking, showcasing Evans in a different light especially compared to his superhero persona. The relationship between Andy and Laurie becomes more complicated as the pressure of the case affects every aspect of their lives.

Defending Jacob is a drama that examines the lengths that parents will go to in order to protect their children and the consequences of doubt, suspicion and public judgement. With its slow-building suspense, strong performances and a provoking narrative, it is a series that makes you question what you would do if the person you loved most was accused of something unimaginable.

Defending Jacob is available on Apple TV+.