Workshops to cover budgeting, debt and retirement planning

The Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee (CyFLEC) will hold free financial education workshops for women in Nicosia on November 10-11, 2026, aiming to improve their money management skills, financial confidence and long-term financial security.

The workshops, titled “Your money. Your power”, will take place at the Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, from 2.30pm to 7.30pm on both days, according to an announcement issued by the committee on Monday.

The initiative is open to women of all ages, professions and levels of financial knowledge, with no previous experience or expertise in financial matters required.

Participants need only an interest in learning how to manage their personal finances more effectively and plan their financial futures.

CyFLEC said the initiative aims to equip women with practical knowledge and useful tools to make more informed financial decisions, plan for the future with greater confidence and strengthen their financial resilience.

It also forms part of broader efforts to reduce the gender gap in financial literacy, helping women feel more confident about decisions involving their money.

The programme will cover four interactive subject areas directly related to participants’ financial wellbeing.

These include preparing and managing a household budget, saving and investing, responsible borrowing and debt management, and planning ahead for a financially secure and comfortable retirement.

The workshops will take a practical, hands-on approach, using real-life examples and everyday scenarios to help participants apply what they learn to their own circumstances.

The sessions will be delivered by female trainers in a friendly, safe and supportive environment designed to encourage open discussion, the sharing of experiences and learning without stress or judgement.

Interested women can choose to attend as many of the workshops as they wish, although places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications must be submitted by October 27, 2026, through the online registration form titled “Financial Literacy for the Cypriot Woman”.

Further information and alternative registration options are available by telephone on 22714434 or by emailing [email protected].